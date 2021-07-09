Shahnawaz Hussain meets former UP CM Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi PGI. (Photo/ ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday visited former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Singh has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh said, "He is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife."

"PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours," he added.

In a tweet on Friday, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday paid a visit to Lucknow to see ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems. (ANI)

