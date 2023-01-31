Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The two boulders of the Shaligram stone, which are being brought from the Gandaki river bank in Nepal for the construction of Ram Mandir, will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya on February 2.

Talking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai said that the boulders holding spiritual importance, and considered to be crores of years old will reach the Ram Katha Kunj where it will be allowed to be worshipped by the devotees.

"There is a water flow named Kali Gandaki in Nepal. It originates from Damodar Kund and is around 85 km north of Ganeshwar Dham Gandki. Both these boulders have been brought from there. The place is about 6,000 feet above sea level and snowfall takes place there. People even say that it is crores of years old. The two boulders weigh around 30 tonnes and 14-15 tonnes," he said.

He said that both the boulders will reach by January 31, evening or night, after which it will proceed towards Ayodhya after a break and some rituals.

"I have heard that people are coming out on streets to worship the boulders, and it took around three hours to complete the distance of 40-45 km in Bihar," he said.

Champat Rai informed that the trucks will reach Ramsevak Puram by crossing the Balu Ghat intersection (booth no. 3).

"The boulders will finally be handed over to the Ayodhya temple on February 2. The devotees who are willing to worship them can reach Ramsevak Puram by 10:30 pm," he added.

He also said that currently the place where the boulders will be placed is being cleaned on full swing.

"I am not aware of the historical and cultural significance of the boulders. I have heard that the stone of Gandaki is called Shaligram, which is considered a form of Lord Vishnu. When the black Gandaki stone comes from Nepal to Bihar, it is called Narayani," he further said.

Ram Katha Kunj in Ramsevak Puram is an old workplace of the Ram Mandir, where the boulders of Shaligram stone will reach. (ANI)

