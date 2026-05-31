India News | Shalimar Bagh Demolition: DM Shailendra Singh Says Residents Were Compensated

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): North Central Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Singh on Sunday said the Shalimar Bagh demolition drive is taking place on land that was acquired in 1980, with all residents duly compensated at the time, emphasising that the current action follows legal procedures and is aimed at clearing encroachments for the development of the area.

Speaking to ANI, DM Singh said, "This land was acquired in 1980, and the residents were compensated. Since then, several efforts have been made. As a follow-up, we issued notices to the residents."

Also Read | Income Tax Return Filing 2026: Why Salaried Employees Should Wait for Form 16.

The DM added that the residents had approached the High Court against the notices.

"The residents went to the High Court against that notice. Following the High Court's order, we sought claims and objections from all residents. Approximately 157 people submitted applications. Based on those applications, we held hearings, and after the hearings, 157 orders were passed," DM Singh said.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-57 Lottery Result of May 31 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

He further clarified that the residents involved were not on the official title deeds.

"None of the residents' names appears in the recorded title deeds. All were encroachers. Notices were issued to all and hearings were held. The High Court ruled in our favour on May 30th, giving them approximately seven weeks to vacate their encroachments. After that, these residents went to the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court also rejected their plea," DM Singh said.

"In the Master Plan, this road is 30 meters wide. The road is wide on both sides, but narrows in the middle. This causes problems during heavy rains, waterlogging during monsoons. Keeping these things in mind, we tried to convince people to come forward for the development of the society," Singh said.

Reflecting on the timing of the action, he added, "This action should have been taken long ago, but it could not be done, and we are taking this action today."

The demolition commenced after the notice period given to the owners of these structures expired, ensuring the authorities could carry out the operation smoothly and in an organised manner.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with representatives from multiple districts, are present at the site to oversee the operation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)