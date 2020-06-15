India News | Shalimar Bagh RWA Urges Administration to Revoke Order Declaring a Block Containment Zone

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The resident welfare association of Block C, Shalimar Bagh, in north Delhi on Monday wrote to the district administration to review an order declaring the entire locality with a population of 2,400 people a containment zone after it reported COVID-19 cases.

President of Block C RWA Giri Bhardwaj in a letter to District Magistrate Sandeep Mishra said the locality had been declared a containment zone on June 3 through an order that said the "first coronavirus case in the area was detected on April 15 and the number increased to 11 subsequently".

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot.

"The fact is that the first case was detected on April 27. Thereafter, the number increased to eight. Everyone, barring one person, who died due to coronavirus, has recovered," he said.

The order also said that there were 149 houses in the locality. In reality, there are 624 houses with a population of around 2,400 people of which 900 are working, the RWA president said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"There are many discrepancies in what has been mentioned in the order and the facts," he said.

Bhardwaj asked the administration to review the order on the ground that "the number of cases is too small compared to the large population”.

He said individual apartments or clusters of apartments in a block can be easily contained instead of containing the whole locality. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)