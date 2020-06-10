India News | Shambhu S Kumaran Appointed India's Next Envoy to Philippines

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Diplomat Shambhu S Kumaran has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Philippines, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Kumaran is presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said.

Kumaran's diplomatic assignments abroad include postings in Frankfurt and Berlin (1997-2002), as Political Counsellor in Kathmandu (2007-2009) and as Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa (2009-2012).

At Headquarters, he was Deputy Secretary (West Europe Division) handling relations with the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain as well as the Commonwealth from 2002-2004. He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) in the External Publicity Division from 2004-2007.

From 2012-2016, Kumaran was Director (East Asia/China), Joint Secretary (Establishment) and Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the MEA.

During January 2016-May 2019, he was on deputation to the Ministry of Defence as Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation). (ANI)

