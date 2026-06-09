India News | Shamli SP Alleges Property-linked Motive Behind Conversion Case; SIT Probe Underway

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh has alleged that the recent case involving a young man's alleged religious conversion was driven by a property-related motive, adding that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Police earlier arrested two individuals involved in a forced religious conversion case in the Kajiwada neighbourhood under the Kotwali police station area.

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The official said that the incident involved a premeditated scheme to pressure a young man, lure him into a romantic trap, and subsequently blackmail him for financial gain.

Speaking to ANI on the case, SP Narendra Pratap Singh said, "There is a family here that possesses significant assets, including two pharmacies... They have a son who recently renounced his original faith and converted to Islam. There are four children in the family; 3 daughters are married, and the son, named Ayush, used to manage the pharmacy business."

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He further alleged that the accused influenced the young man after coming into contact with him.

"It was discovered that he came into contact with a woman named Chandni, a gym trainer who has also completed a physiotherapy course. She influenced him... as she, along with a worker of the shop, had eyes on the family's property since he was the only son and carried out the conversion," the SP said.

The officer also claimed the involvement of Chandni's family in the matter. "Chandni's father runs a juice business, and was the one who facilitated Ayush's conversion and is now claiming that a marriage has also taken place," he told ANI.

He further added that the case is being probed from all angles.

"A case has been registered, and the accused have been sent to jail. The conversion was driven by the greed to usurp the property... a thorough investigation into the matter is underway by the SIT," the SP said.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

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