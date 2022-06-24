Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Amid the continuing political crisis in Maharashtra due to revolt in the Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrived at Matoshree, the residence of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The leaders were accompanied by state minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to prevent fall of MVA government, which also includes the Congress.

Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that the NCP stands with the Chief Minister and will try to "keep the government stable".

The crisis continued to plague Shiv Sena with rebel leader Eknath Shinde claiming support of 38 party MLAs.

Thackeray convened a meeting of district chiefs of the party and said he left Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister, but not the "will to fight".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," he said.

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added.

Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

Thackeray had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family.

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

"If they have courage, they should go among people without taking the name of Balasaheb and Shiv Sena," he added.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him."

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have been holding deliberations over the crisis facing the government. (ANI)

