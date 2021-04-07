Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After his vaccination, he took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service. He also urged everyone to take vaccines.

"I took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination this morning. Many thanks to Doctor Lahane and her medical team as well as Shraddha More, the nurse who skillfully gave both doses," he said.

"Coincidentally, today is World Health Day. On this occasion, I urge all citizens to take an active part in the fight against this virus by completing the COVID-19 vaccination process as soon as possible," he further said.

"Pawar had been advised a week's rest and will undergo a gallbladder surgery after 15 days if all his health parameters are found to be stable," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had said on April 3.

Pawar on Monday had adviced NCP party workers to work at the local level to give relief to the distressed people in the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

