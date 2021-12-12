Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had told 25 years ago that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want unity in the country but his party Shiv Sena realised it in 2019.

Speaking at an event here in Mumbai, Raut said, "Around 25 years ago, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that BJP does not want unity in the country, but we (Shiv Sena) could understand it only in 2019 and Shiv Sena took a "long time to realise" it."

The Sena MP was speaking at a book launch where a collection of Sharad Pawar's speeches in Marathi at various political rallies was released.

Raut further added that Pawar had said that BJP is dividing the country and is taking the country in the opposite direction.

Referring to the book's title 'Nemkechi Bolane', Raut said the book should be gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he "needs to know certain things". 'Nemkechi Bolane' roughly translates to speaking with brevity.

Shiv Sena severed ties with its ally Bharatiya Janata Party after the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019 over the chief ministerial post. Later, Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed the government in the state with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. (ANI)

