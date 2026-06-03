India News

Kochi (Keralam) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress leader George J Mathew on Tuesday alleged that Sharad Pawar-led NCP is "deviating from the policy of secularism and appeasing the BJP".

He also noted that Sharad Pawar had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions.

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""The NCP SP is a nationalist, socialist, and secular party. This is a Maharashtra-based party. The party is led by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, and we doubt that they are showing their allegiance towards the BJP alignment. Sharad Pawar himself praised PM Modi on several occasions. Particularly during the local body elections in Maharashtra, they sided with Ajit Pawar's party... We are of the view that they are deviating from the policy of secularism and are appeasing the BJP. The Kerala leadership is always against that. We are always a left democratic front... The General Body meeting is going to be held on July 11th, and we will probably be forced to make new decisions.", " he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Keralam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday rejected an adjournment motion moved by the opposition seeking a discussion on rising inflation and fuel prices, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan stating that the government would take a decision on measures to address the issue after further assessment and consultations.

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The motion, raised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), triggered a heated debate in the House over the impact of soaring petrol, diesel and LPG prices on the state's economy and ordinary citizens.

Responding to the notice, Satheesan acknowledged concerns over rising fuel costs but said the government needed additional time before announcing any intervention.

"Some aspects of the adjournment motion notice are partially correct. This is not the first or second fuel price hike; petrol and diesel prices have been increased four times so far. The repeated hikes are taking place in the backdrop of the Gulf conflict, and reports suggest that prices could rise further at any time," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)