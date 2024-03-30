Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar faction has filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party for violating the Representation of People's Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

"We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People's Act and the Model Code of Conduct," the party said in a post on X.

The NCP- SP faction has alleged the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the BJP of publishing the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their star campaigner list.

"Both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party have published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List, which is violative of Section 77 of Representation of People's Act," they said in the post.

The party has also accused the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) of publishing the names of various people in their capacity of holding high public office, such as the Prime Minister, Central Ministers, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister.

"Further, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has published the names of various people in their capacity of holding high public office such as the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Central Ministers, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister etc. This is not only a violation of Representation of People's Act, but also the Model Code of Conduct as the representatives of the party in power in Centre or State are categorically barred from using their official positions for the purpose of election Campaign," NCP-SP said in the post.

"We hope that the Election Commission of India will take the strictest actions in the interest of protecting the sanctity of free and fair elections in our country," NCP-SP added in the post.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. (ANI)

