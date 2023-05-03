New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar's resignation as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) alliance in Maharashtra.

Currently in the Opposition, the MVA comprises the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Athawale said, "The MVA has suffered a major setback with the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Sharad Pawar, as he is an experienced politician and tall leader in Maharashtra. His decision to step down as the party's president will rob the NCP of popularity and strength going forward."

The Union minister said Pawar's decision to step down as the NCP patron has raised serious question marks on the future of the MVA.

"Infighting in the NCP was the primary reason for Sharad Pawar to step down as president. The infighting is now out in the open. This also shows that all is not right with the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he added.

The president of RPI Ramdas Athawale stated further, "The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji and the development and job-oriented policies of the Maharashtra government has seen the MVA losing public trust."

"The people of Maharashtra are standing in support of the Centre's welfare policies and motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It will ensure the victory of the NDA on all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in next year's general elections," he added.

Taking his party by surprise, Sharad Pawar stepped down as the NCP chief on Tuesday at the launch of his autobiography.

"I have decided to step down as NCP president," Pawar told party workers at the event on Tuesday.

However, he was quick to clarify that he wasn't retiring from active politics.

The NCP patriarch also announced the setting up of an 18-member committee to choose his successor. (ANI)

