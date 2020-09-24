New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Former union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav is stable and recovering in the hospital, according to a statement by his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao on Thursday.

"My father Shri Sharad Yadav, former Union Minister has been unwell for quite some time. I would like to inform that he is stable and is being recovered in the hospital," she stated.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for enquiring about her father's health.

"I am indebted to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister, and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hon'ble Minister of Health who have not only enquired about the health of my father but also in regular touch with the hospital authorities. They have conveyed their blessings and support to the family also," read the statement.

"I am grateful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar who called up many times to enquire about his health from us and the hospital authorities also. He too conveyed his affection and support towards the family," she said. (ANI)

