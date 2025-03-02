Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed dismay over Kerala's start-up entrepreneurship story, saying that it has not been what was reported earlier, and the state needs more Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),

Sharing a story from a publication on the closure of over MSMEs enterprises in the last nine years, Tharoor said, "We need more MSME start-ups and not just on paper."

"Dismayed to see that the Kerala start-up entrepreneurship story is not what's been reported. The only silver lining is that at least the GoK's claims point to the right intentions. We need more MSME start-ups -- and not just on paper. Kerala must head this way!" Tharoor wrote on X.

This comes after Tharoor had praised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government's industrial policy and handling of the state's economy, which had drawn criticism from fellow Congress leaders in the State in an article published last month in the English daily.

Tharoor's praise for LDF sparked speculation over his intention and position in Congress.

Tharoor had subsequently clarified that his article did not seek to survey the entire Kerala economy, which "remains in dire straits." He said that he wrote about a specific subject: the changed industrial climate as evidenced by the start-up ecosystem alone.

"First of all, I wrote it as a Kerala MP on one specific subject, the changed industrial climate as evidenced by the start-up ecosystem alone," Tharoor said.

He said the LDF government built on the initiative of former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who established the Start-Up Village and the State's Start-Up Mission.

"As a Congressman, I am proud that this builds on an initiative undertaken by former chief minister Oomen Chandy, who established the Start-Up Village and the State's Start-Up Mission in the first place -- which the present government has built upon," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

