Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Khanna was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,383 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

He was allegedly involved in Sheena Bora's murder case and was in custody since August 2015.

Last month, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Govt Invites Applications Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Indrani, facing trials for the alleged killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, was lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, following her arrest in August 2015, and had spent over six years there.

Following this, the Special CBI court granted bail to Indrani on Rs 2 lakh surety.

Indrani had challenged the Bombay High Court order of 16 November 2021 that denied her bail. Earlier, the bench had asked the CBI to file an affidavit on Indrani's bail plea.

Indrani has always maintained that Sheena was not murdered, and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims.

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015.

During the investigation, he confessed to the killing of Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He had also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna (ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.

According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage.

As per CBI, she (Indrani) had killed Sheena Bora as the latter was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)