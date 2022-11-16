New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sent a legal notice for initiating civil and criminal proceedings against AAP MLA Naresh Balyan over a tweet linking him with Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is the accused in the brutal Shraddha murder case.

Balyan had yesterday alleged Aftab was related to Shehzad. In a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday, the AAP MLA stated "What is the relation between Aftab Poonawalla, who chopped Shraddha Walker's body into 35 pieces after murdering her, and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla? People are raising voice on social media. People want to know. If there is no relation, why he is running? He should clarify in the media."

https://twitter.com/AAPNareshBalyan/status/1592376611420401665?s=20&t=bGiecRebC4p22RSos83_tg

Aftab Amin Poonawalla killed his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker, chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of some pieces at different places in and around the national capital.

Responding to the charge, Shehzad said that this allegation was being made at the behest of AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal because in the last few days he had exposed the "lootera" face of AAP.

The BJP spokesperson said that the allegations were reckless, baseless and defamatory and hence his lawyer Namit Saxena has started civil and criminal proceedings.

Shehzad further added that if in 24 hours AAP was able to provide proof of his link with Aftab, he would resign from politics but if AAP was unable to do this, then Kejriwal must quit politics.

The BJP spokesperson further stated that AAP leaders were demanding for his lie detector test.

Welcoming the same, Shehzad said he was ready for any lie detector test by any agency or news media channel and that he would subject himself for not one but 100 lie detector tests on the issue and that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot must also take a lie detector test on Sukesh Chandrashekhar issue where serious charges have been made of extortion in Tihar.

Shehzad also wondered why Kejriwal did not put a single tweet for Shraddha or against Aftab and his mindset despite being able to tweet on Gujarat and other issues. He wondered if Kejriwal was not doing so due to vote bank politics. (ANI)

