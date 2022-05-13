New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom relations between the two countries prospered.

The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE, Modi tweeted.

Also Read | MP Board 5th and 8th Result 2022 Declared At rskmp.in; Check Details Here.

Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

He was the eldest son of UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE's first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Also Read | Aparajito: Anik Dutta’s Film on Legendary Satyajit Ray Finds No Show in Two West Bengal Govt-Run Theatres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)