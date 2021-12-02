Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Shekhar Shukla has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

Shukla was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari on Thursday, according to a government release.

He is president of the Punjab Brahman Sabha and district president of the Ropar Cricket Association.

Shukla replaces Raman Bahl who last month resigned as the PSSSB Chairman and quit the Congress to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

