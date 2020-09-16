Latur, Sep 16 (PTI) Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation, on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtra's Latur against the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions.

The protest was held outside MP Sudhakar Shrangare's residence.

Also Read | Poco X3 India Launch Confirmed For September 22; Officially Teased Online On Flipkart.

In their memorandum of demands, the protesters said that if the government does not lift the ban, then MLAs, MPs and ministers of the ruling BJP will not be allowed to move around in the district.

The decision to ban the export is unfair for farmers, they said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Opts for Self Isolation.

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)