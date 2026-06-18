India News | 'Shikari Naya Hai, Jal Puraana Hai': Owaisi Takes a Dig at Opposition over Potential Shiv Sena UBT, TMC Defections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), questioning the leadership's inability to prevent multiple defections from their parties.

Taking to X, the Hyderabad MP suggested that several MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are looking to jump ship.

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"Some UBT MPs are also looking to defect to the BJP. Maybe we should ask the two PROMINENT MPs to tell us who 'threatened' these MPs to defect to the BJP?" Owaisi wrote.

Owaisi also turned his sights toward West Bengal, questioning the massive exodus of TMC leaders to the saffron camp in the past.

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"Why did the other 19 TMC MPs defect? Maybe it'll take a month to blame someone," he said.

Cautioning his political detractors against making baseless allegations, the AIMIM chief quoted the Holy Qur'an: "As the Qur'an says 'Woe to every backbiter, slanderer' (104:1)."

The AIMIM president further argued that the opposition cannot simply deflect blame for their organisational failures onto a single individual, while also questioning the "ease" with which the BJP manages to attract leaders from other parties.

"Why are large-scale defections to the BJP so easy? Why are all these people running away? You cannot blame one 'prominent MP' for all your failures," he added.

Concluding his post with a poetic jab at the current political landscape, Owaisi wrote, "Shikari naya hai, jal puraana hai..." (The hunter is new, but the net is old).

The political landscapes of Maharashtra and West Bengal are currently gripped by significant internal tremors, signalling a potential shift in regional power dynamics.

Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh political buzz around "Operation Tiger", with reports suggesting that seven out of nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions.Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi has claimed today that six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and joined the Sena faction.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding any breakaway faction.

In West Bengal, a total of 20 rebel TMC MPs had on June 14 met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter about the merger of their group with the Tripura-based Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)