Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district received its first early snowfall in over 15 years on Monday, bringing the temperature down by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius.

According to Manmohan Singh, the India Meteorological Department's Himachal Pradesh Director, it is early snowfall this year for Shimla district. "This is first November snowfall in over 15 years in Narkanda, Kharapathar, Kufri and dozens of villages in Shimla district. The districts of Lhaul-Spiti, Chamba and higher reaches of Kullu and Kinnaur have already received snowfall this year," said director Singh, adding the weather will be dry till November 19. "The temperature will drop down further during the next 24 hours in the state."

Several other places in the state also received heavy snowfall and heavy to moderate rainfall during the last 24 hours. The higher reaches of the five different districts of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Shimla received fresh snowfall of 10 to 40 cm on Monday morning. Sirmaur district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Sunday night at -3.0 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded -8 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded 0.0 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 0.2 degree Celsius, Dalhousie 0.6 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded the minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

