Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Kathakar International Storytelling Festival was held in Shimla on Thursday, bringing together artists from India and abroad for a one-day celebration of storytelling.

Festival organiser Rachana Gehlot shared insights into the origins of Kathakar, describing it as an effort to revive the dying art of storytelling.

"This is a festival started by three sisters in memory of India's first Braille editor, Thakur Vishva Narayan Singh. He was instrumental in providing vision to over 10 million people. Earlier, books were only accessible to those who could see, while the blind had to rely on others to read to them. If no one read for them, they simply could not access books. Thakur Sahab took the initiative to translate and record texts--whether scriptures or literature--so that visually impaired people could listen to them. He dedicated nearly 30 years to this service. After his passing, we launched this festival in 2010, primarily in Delhi. This is our 19th edition; we have successfully held 18 so far. The festival was usually hosted in Delhi, but we also organized editions in Bengaluru and Mumbai during the winter season. This is the first time we have brought it to Himachal Pradesh." Rachana said .

This year's Kathakar Festival also focused on tourism and cultural preservation. Alongside storytelling, musicians Mohit Chauhan and Shantanu Moitra shared their experiences in film and music, as well as their Gangotri cycling expedition.

Speaking about the significance of hosting the festival in Himachal, Rachana Gehlot pointed out that small countries like Estonia don't frequently see visitors from India, but storytelling helps bridge such cultural gaps.

This year, Kathakar welcomed international storytellers like Polina from Estonia and Yusuf Jaloh from Africa. These artists brought stories from different parts of the world, enriching the cultural exchange at the festival.

Highlighting the significance of such events, Rachana Gehlot said, "Storytelling is an ancient and endangered art. We have been working for 15 years to revive it. Festivals like this are essential to keeping it alive." She said .

Veteran singer and musician Mohit Chauhan, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, played a key role in bringing this festival to Shimla.

"The Kathakar Festival has been running for the past 16 years. Storytelling has been a part of our culture for generations--our grandparents used to tell us stories that passed down traditions, legends, food habits, and festivals. These narratives are essential for transmitting our heritage from one generation to the next. This festival was created to support folk storytelling. I believe this is India's biggest storytelling festival. We invite storytellers from across the country, and even in Hindi films, music, and albums, storytelling is a fundamental element," Said Mohit

He emphasized the importance of professional storytelling and how it can be a career path. "In our homes, storytelling happens naturally. But here, it happens professionally on stage, giving artists opportunities worldwide. I hope people will return to following old traditions. Such festivals also introduce visitors to Himachal's traditions and culture. Every city's cultural events enhance its vibrancy, combining knowledge, entertainment, and inspiration." Chauhan added.

He credited the three sisters behind the festival, saying, "They have contributed immensely, and one of them is my wife." He said

The festival also featured live performances, including storytelling sessions of classics like "Snow White."

Shantanu Moitra said that this festival is a platform for connecting stories across states.

Renowned Indian musician Shantanu Moitra shared his reflections on the festival's uniqueness.

"This is a unique kind of festival. I come from Bengal, the land of Tagore. There is a difference between the stories here and the stories there. This festival works to connect the country, though sometimes only through language. I feel really good that Mohit has brought us here to Shimla." Moitra said.

Moitra added, "What I am experiencing here, I wish I could experience in Bengal as well. This festival connects stories, and through them, it connects different states."

He also reminisced about his childhood visits to Shimla, saying, "We have seen Shimla's beautiful locations in films, but when I used to come here as a child, those old memories come alive again. Even today, I see the same images before me." He further said.

With its rich history, international participation, and support from influential artists, the Kathakar International Storytelling Festival continues to grow as a global platform for the preservation and celebration of storytelling traditions. (ANI)

