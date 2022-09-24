Shima (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department in Shimla has forecast heavy rain during the next 48 hours in Himachal Pradesh after it witnessed heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains during the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in damages including landslides, roadblocks and flash floods in different parts of the state.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

National Highway 5 was blocked early in the morning hours on Friday. Due to the landslides and roadblocks, there was a heavy traffic jam on National Highway.

"Due to heavy rain here there was a landslide near Ramnagar and NH was blocked, it is being restored, there is a heavy traffic jam and people are facing problems. Due to heavy rainfall during the past few days people are facing problems here," said a local resident.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

The commuters and drivers faced trouble during the heavy traffic jam on National Highway Five

"Due to the rain and landslides, we are stranded here for a long time. I have come from Kandaghat and wanted to go to Theog. We are facing problems and are getting delayed Due to the heavy rainfall and landslides here in different places," said a truck driver.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall during the next two days in the state.

"Almost all places in the state have received rainfall, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts have received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The rain will increase from tomorrow afternoon in the state. The monsoon will be active for two to three days. The monsoon will continue, and we are expecting the withdrawal of the monsoon by the end of September. The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have also increased. The temperature has also dropped in the region. The alert has been issued for 24th and 25th of September in districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur," said IMD forecast (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)