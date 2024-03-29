New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Shimla Police questioned Independent MLA Ashish Sharma in the alleged horse-trading case at the time of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Shimla police had registered an FIR on the complaint of Congress legislators Bhuvnashwar Gaur and Sanjay Awasthi against Ashish Sharma, Independent MLA, and Rakesh Sharma, father of rebel Congress leader and disqualified legislator Chaitnya Sharma.

He pointed out that the FIR registered against them is baseless and they will get justice soon and a defamation case would be registered against the concerned officials and politicians.

"The two Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur had registered a complaint against us on corruption. The police had asked us for an investigation, they have asked us for cooperation. I shall go along with Rakesh Sharma, father of MLA Chaitanya Sharma, tomorrow as well. They have nothing to ask," Sharma said.

In an attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Independent MLA said, "The Chief Minister has stooped to low-level politics in frustration. We are being humiliated, decisions are being taken by the CM in frustration, and false cases are being registered against our families. Family businesses are being shut. We have never seen such politics that have been brought about by Chief Minister Sukhu. It is very unfortunate," Sharma said.

The case was registered in Boileauganj police station of Shimla on March 10 under section 120B, 171E and 171C of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint had three parts, which include undue pressure and unfair means adopted in the Rajya Sabha elections, horse trading during the Budget session and use of means for illegal ends like helicopters and hotels.

The three Independent legislators in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly who had resigned as MLAs have now decided to approach the High Court if the resignation is not accepted by the Speaker of the State Assembly.

"Yes, I have heard the statement of the Honorable Governor; he has written a letter to the Speaker quoting the verdicts of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh cases. I think there is another case of Maharashtra too, which clearly says that if the resignation by legislators is given in person to the Speaker, it has to be accepted immediately," Ashish Sharma said.

Sharma said that elected MLAs make decisions in the interest of their area and they have reminded the Speaker twice.

"The Speaker is not accepting it (resignation letter), is trying to gain time and is adopting different tactics. A person who is elected knows better of his area and makes decisions in the Interest of the area. We have resigned in the interest of the people of the area, All three MLAs of ours have given reminders twice to the Speaker and we hope he will accept it very soon. We shall meet him tomorrow," Sharma said.

The Independent MLA said that the Congress is engaging in undemocratic practices and they will soon challenge the delay in court.

"They have sent us a notice to be replied to by April 10. I have received it. They are losing all by-polls and all three of us will win. We shall win the upcoming elections again. Whatever they are doing is undemocratic, they are trying to make unsuccessful efforts to save the government. We shall go to court and challenge the delay in accepting our resignation. Within two or three days, we shall move to court," Sharma said. (ANI)

