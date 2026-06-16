India News | Shimla Police Solves Daylight School Murder Within 39 Hours; Questions Rise over Prior Threat Alerts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Shimla Police claimed a major breakthrough in the sensational daylight murder of school administrator Manisha Mittal, arresting two alleged shooters from Haryana within 39 hours of the crime and recovering the two pistols allegedly used in the killing.

The accused were arrested on Monday.

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However, even as investigators hailed the swift arrests, questions continued to be raised over whether earlier warnings by the victim regarding threats to her life received adequate attention.

Mittal, 41, originally from Rewari in Haryana and associated with Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Shimla's Housing Board Colony, was shot dead on Saturday evening in a brazen attack that sent shockwaves across the hill state.

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The murder, carried out in a busy public area in broad daylight, triggered concerns over law and order and the safety of citizens in the state capital.

According to Shimla Police, the investigation involved multiple special teams, forensic experts, intelligence units and technical surveillance teams.

Senior police officers personally supervised the probe while investigators analysed CCTV footage, digital evidence, electronic data and witness statements collected from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

Police said the accused were identified through a combination of technical and physical evidence. Investigators subsequently traced them to Haryana and arrested them during a special operation conducted in Rohtak.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashish Ahlawat (22), son of Surender Singh, a resident of Dujana village in Jhajjar district, Haryana, and Deepak (25), son of Surender Singh, a resident of Sunaria Khurd in Rohtak district.

According to investigators, the two accused travelled from Haryana to Shimla in a white Swift car. To evade detection, they allegedly used a fake Himachal Pradesh registration number from the HP-10 series on the vehicle while retaining the original Haryana registration.

Police said the actual identity of the vehicle was established through technical surveillance and evidence gathered during the investigation, eventually leading officers to the suspects.

Both pistols allegedly used in the murder have been recovered from the accused, police said.

Investigators further disclosed that Ashish Ahlawat was previously booked in a case under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Urban Estate Police Station in Rohtak, Haryana.

The second accused, Deepak, has a criminal record involving four previous cases, including two under the Arms Act, one assault case and another case under Section 308 of the BNS.

Shimla Police described the arrests as the outcome of rapid response, professional investigation, effective interstate coordination and an efficient intelligence network, enabling officers to crack the case within 39 hours.

However, the successful arrests have not entirely quelled concerns surrounding the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Prior to her death, Manisha Mittal had reportedly shared videos on social media alleging threats to her life and accusing authorities of failing to act on her complaints. The videos circulated widely after the murder, prompting criticism and questions about whether sufficient preventive measures had been taken despite the warnings.

Responding to questions regarding the allegations, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek said the complaints filed by the deceased were civil in nature.

"The complaints lodged were civil in nature, such as those relating to alteration of records. There was one complaint when the deceased and her husband had fought with each other. Action as per rules was taken," the ASP said.

The explanation, however, is unlikely to fully silence critics, as the murder was executed in a highly public manner despite the victim's repeated assertions that she faced threats.

Police officials have emphasised that the investigation is still underway and that attention has now shifted to uncovering the motive behind the killing and identifying any individuals who may have planned, financed or facilitated the crime.

"The investigation regarding the involvement of other persons in the case is continuing and all aspects are being examined in depth. Strict legal action against all those found responsible will be ensured in accordance with law," the police said in an official statement.

Investigators are now probing the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the murder, including the role of any persons who may have hired or assisted the shooters.

While the swift arrests have been welcomed as a significant achievement for Shimla Police, the brazen nature of the killing in broad daylight and the victim's earlier warnings have ensured that scrutiny of the circumstances preceding the crime is likely to continue alongside the criminal investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)