India News | Shimla Residents Fear Rising Inflation as Fuel Prices Continue Weekly Hike

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Residents of Shimla have expressed growing concern over the repeated increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying the continuous weekly hikes are adding to inflationary pressure and making daily life increasingly difficult.

Speaking to ANI, local resident Ashish said prices of not only fuel but also almost all essential commodities had been rising steadily for a long time.

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"Prices have been increasing continuously for quite some time now. Not just petrol and diesel, but everything is becoming expensive. We are forced to manage somehow because there is no other option," he said.

Reacting to the latest fuel price increase, Ashish said he had just learned about the latest hike of around 90 paise and feared prices could continue rising further in the coming days.

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"We are already facing many difficulties due to inflation. It seems prices will keep increasing and people will have to continue struggling," he added.

Another resident, Dilip Singh Kayath, speaking to ANI, alleged that people were being misled in the name of global conflicts and crude oil shortages.

"Every third day fuel prices are being increased. This will create serious problems for common people. It will become difficult for people to drive vehicles or even step out of their homes," he said.

Kayath warned that if the trend continued, inflation could reach unbearable levels, affecting transportation, vegetables, ration supplies and other essential goods.

"The central government should intervene, monitor fuel prices properly and provide relief to the public. If prices continue to rise unchecked, the entire country will be affected," he added.

Local taxi driver Raju also voiced concern over the impact of rising fuel prices on the transport sector, especially at a time when tourist inflow in the hill town remains low.

"There are very few tourists and work is already slow. Rising diesel and petrol prices are creating more financial pressure and increasing inflation," he told ANI.

Residents in Shimla said the repeated fuel price hikes every week have created uncertainty and anxiety about the future, with many fearing further increases in the cost of living and transportation expenses in the coming months. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)