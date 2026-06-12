India News | Shimla Summer Festival Concludes on High Note, Draws Large Number of Tourists Amid Pleasant Weather

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The five-day-long Shimla Summer Festival concluded on Friday with thousands of tourists and residents thronging the historic Ridge Maidan, turning the state capital into a vibrant hub of culture, music and festivities.

The festival, one of Himachal Pradesh's most prominent cultural events, showcased the rich traditions, folk arts, local cuisine and handicrafts of the hill state while also featuring performances by artists from different parts of the country. Pleasant weather conditions and the scenic surroundings of Shimla further enhanced the appeal of the event, drawing large crowds throughout the festival.

Also Read | SpaceX IPO Makes Musk a Paper Trillionaire.

While most visitors appreciated the cultural showcase and festive atmosphere, some tourists suggested that the event should be held outside the peak tourist season to reduce overcrowding and traffic congestion in the hill station.

Speaking with ANI, Deepak Chauhan, a tourist from Delhi, said he thoroughly enjoyed the festival but felt it would be better if it were organised in July instead of June.

Also Read | Sign Forgery Case: CID Issues Fresh Summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Seeks Second Round of Questioning on June 14.

"We are enjoying a lot and having a great time. The festival is wonderful, but there is too much traffic and heavy congestion because of the large number of people. My suggestion is that the Summer Festival should not be held during the peak tourist season. It can also be organised in July. The crowd has increased significantly, and traffic is getting affected, but overall it feels very good," Chauhan said.

Tourists from across the country praised Shimla's pleasant climate and natural beauty, especially as several parts of northern India continue to experience intense summer heat.

Sanjeev Kumar Lohani, a tourist from Bihar, who arrived in Shimla via the iconic Kalka-Shimla toy train, said the hill station offered a refreshing escape from soaring temperatures in the plains.

"We arrived in Shimla today through the toy train from Kalka. The weather here, the natural beauty and the valleys are extremely beautiful. It is a pollution-free place and feels wonderful. Back home, temperatures are around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius. The Summer Festival is very impressive, and it is great to witness the local culture. We saw local people dancing and performing, which was something new and enjoyable for us. The Himachali folk performances are excellent. The crowd here is beyond our expectations; we have never seen such a large crowd in Shimla before. We will stay here tomorrow and then head towards Manali. The valleys here are truly beautiful," Lohani told ANI.

Another visitor, Jasvinder Singh from Punjab, said the festival created an atmosphere of joy and togetherness among tourists and residents.

"The weather here is excellent. People have come from Punjab and many other places. Everyone is interacting warmly and in a friendly manner. The festival is spreading happiness and bringing people together. Families and children are enjoying their holidays. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere. Although the crowd is very large, people are showing patience and cooperation. There is a lot of warmth and affection among people, and it feels wonderful to be here," Singh told ANI.

The Summer Festival, held annually in Shimla, is regarded as one of the biggest cultural attractions in the state and serves as a major draw for tourists during the summer months. This year's event witnessed enthusiastic participation from visitors from across India, who gathered to experience Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, traditional performances, local cuisine and the unique charm of the Himalayan hill town.

As the festival concluded, tourists continued to flock to the Ridge and Mall Road, taking in the cool weather and festive ambience that have made Shimla one of India's most sought-after summer destinations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)