New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and music legend SP Balasubramaniam (posthumously) are among this year's recipients of Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) and religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) have been conferred Padma Bhushan.

Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, American-Indian physicist Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumously), Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist BB Lal have been conferred Padma Vibhushan.

The list of Padma awardees declared on Monday on the eve of Republic Day has seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awardees.

A Home Ministry release said 29 awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)