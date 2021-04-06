Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said food items served to the poor under a government scheme will be given as parcels in view of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in force in the state.

'Shiv Bhojan' is a pet scheme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under which food is served to the poor at Rs 5 per plate.

Items under "Shiv Bhojan" thali (plate) will be given to beneficiaries as parcels in view of the fresh restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said.

He said during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, migrant workers, labourers and poor people benefited from the scheme.

"Due to the fresh COVID-19 restrictions, all hotels and restaurants have been asked to provide parcel service only in order to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing.

"Hence, at Shiv Bhojan centres too, the thali will be provided in parcels. The price will continue to be Rs 5 per thali," Bhujbal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)