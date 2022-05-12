Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

He was 52.

Also Read | Jharkhand: IAS Pooja Singhal Sent to 5-Day ED Remand.

"Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the party office-bearer said.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city, the Maharashtra capital.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday," he said.

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)