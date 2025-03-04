Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday demanded strict punishment for the alleged accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

"We are with Santosh Deshmukh's family. Everyone had tears in their eyes after photos of (Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder) surfaced yesterday... The person behind this should be hanged to death in public. The accused should be tried in a fast-track court. Police and the government will take action against Walmik Karade," he said.

Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation, which Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action.

The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder case of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the resignation of Dhananjay Munde as Maharashtra Minister is not enough and that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government should be dismissed, claiming that the law and order has deteriorated in the state over the past few years.

Addressing mediapersons here, Thackeray said, "Mere resignation is not enough. This government should be dismissed. In the past two and a half, three years, law and order in Maharashtra has deteriorated. Sometimes a woman is raped ... what kind of law and order and system is this? If no action is taken and the government is not dismissed, then who would like to invest in Maharashtra? Neither women nor men are safe in this State. This is a matter of all residents of the State and not just one person."

Sena UBT leader further demanded the public hanging of the prime accused in the case of the murder of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

"A resignation won't work, chargesheet should be amended, case should be in fast track court and the most important thing is that the prime accused who committed the crime, should be hanged publicly," Aaditya Thackeray said. (ANI)

