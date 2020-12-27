By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena for its editorial piece in its mouthpiece Saamna in which it alleged that the relations between the Centre and States are worsening.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI, "Shiv Sena is speaking like Muslim League. They are in coalition with Congress and I think they are getting impacted by the ideology of Congress party and 'tukde tukde gang'."

Hussain said that Shiv Sena "cannot even run Maharastra and they are using this kind of language. It is not acceptable."

Through its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena said that the relations between the Centre and States are worsening and cautioned that "it will not take much time for states in our country to break away like the Soviet Union".

"If the Central government does not realise that they are harming people for political gains, it will not take much time for States in our country to break away like the Soviet Union. The year 2020 has to be looked at, creating a question mark on the capacity and credibility of the central government," it said. (ANI)

