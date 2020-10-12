Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Shiv Senas Telangana president Murari on Monday joined the BJP here, saying that party leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision to join hands with Congress in that state has "hurt" him.

He joined BJP in the presence of its Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, a BJP press release said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Cracks Down on Rebels, Expels 9 Leaders For Contesting Against NDA Candidates.

Murari said late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had formed the party on an anti-Congress plank and that he could not digest the move to ally with it.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the ruling TRS in Telangana was indulging in minority appeasement for political gains.

Also Read | High Court Directs Delhi University to Declare PG Courses Results by October 31, Marksheets to Be Uploaded on Website.

He hit out at the TRS for being friendly with the AIMIM, which, he alleged, has "insulted Hindu society", among other things. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)