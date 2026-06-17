India News | Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Whip, Directs All LS MPs to Attend Parliamentary Party Meeting on June 18

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Parliamentary Party has issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha Members of Parliament to mandatorily attend a Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for June 18 in New Delhi.

According to the whip circular dated June 16, the meeting has been convened to discuss "various party issues" and will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at the Parliament House.

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The circular read, "All Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party are informed that an important meeting of the Parliamentary Party regarding various party issues has been scheduled for Thursday, 18 June 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Parliamentary Party Office, 128-A, Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House, New Delhi."

It further read, "All Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party are requested to remain mandatorily present at the Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday, 18 June 2026, at 11:00 AM."

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The whip has been issued by Chief Whip (Lok Sabha) Anil Desai. All Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have been directed to comply with the instructions.

This comes amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over reports of a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT). However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding any breakaway faction.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

MPs of the UBT Sena faction on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as speculation mounted on a split within the faction. Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut arrived in Parliament to apprise the speaker about the reports of what is being termed 'Operation Tiger'.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Arvind Sawant said, "We apprised him that what news is coming out, no one has come and told you that he is leaving the party. Even if they come the speaker must act according to the constitution. And there is the anti-defection law as well, according to which a group cannot be recognised. This is the first thing."

Senior MP Sanjay Raut said that the speaker had assured them that he would act in accordance with rules and regulations in the matter.

MP Sanjay Raut said, "The Speaker is a respectable person for us. We regard him. He assured that the law and rules and regulations will be kept in mind in the matter."

MP Anil Desai said, "We have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker stating that if any group comes to him, he should first let us know. Only a party can merge; there is no provision for a group to merge with any party."

Earlier, addressing the press conferences along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai in the national capital, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this trustless act.

He also warned the rebels and said those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)