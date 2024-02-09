New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Amid nationwide conversations regarding the conferment of Bharat Ratna awards to prominent figures, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has advocated for presenting Bharat Ratna to nationalist leader Veer Savarkar from Maharashtra.

Lauding the decision to honouring Bharat Ratna to three notable figures, including PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed her demand for Veer Savarkar to be recognised with the prestigious award.

"The decision to give Bharat Ratna to these three is totally right. We welcome it, but along with that, we want to remind PM Modi that from Maharashtra, even we had a demand. Veer Savarkar should also be conferred with Bharat Ratna but that has not been done yet," she said while speaking to ANI.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

In a line-up post on X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

Swaminathan, a prominent figure in Indian agriculture famed for his leading role in India's 'Green Revolution', will be conferred the honour posthumously, the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

