Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena UBT MLA Sachin Ahir on Wednesday questioned the Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb and criticised his attempts to alter well-documented historical narrative.

In Azmi's defence, where he claimed that his statements on Aurangzeb were based on books, Shiv Sena UBT MLA Sachin Ahir said, "Now, it's up to the government to decide whether he is right or wrong, but one thing is clear--the remarks have caused pain. As we've seen, people are now questioning the praise for an emperor like Aurangzeb, who caused immense suffering, as it is well-documented and a part of history. But now, when someone tries to alter this narrative, it raises the question, what are they trying to portray?"

Leaders from Mahayuti also protested outside the Maharashtra State Assembly on Tuesday against Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi.

The reaction came after SP MLA Abu Azmi, in an interaction with the media in the Marine Drive area, stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator.

Azmi said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Azmi later claimed that his statements had been twisted and that if he had hurt anyone, he was ready to withdraw his statement.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement. This issue is being made a political issue, and I think that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly because of this is causing harm to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

Meanhwile, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed. (ANI)

