India News | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje Reaffirms Loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray, Dismisses Rebellion Rumours

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje on Wednesday hit back at rumours suggesting that the party's parliamentarians were planning to join the rival faction, and reiterated his support for party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing the media regarding the ongoing rumours, Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje said, "I don't know anything about it. I have cleared my stand at the meeting, that I am with Uddhav Thackeray and will always be."

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Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule rejected the allegations of the BJP's involvement in triggering defections within the Sena (UBT), saying that the party has no connection with this.

"BJP has no relation with where Uddhav Thackeray's MPs go. Uddhav Thackeray should know why his MPs or MLAs are leaving him. If they are going to Eknath Shinde, then it is a matter related to him. Neither our CM nor any of our leaders have any connection with this. Why should the BJP be dragged into this?" The senior BJP leader said.

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His remarks came amid the growing speculation that a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away and form a separate group.

Speaking on the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's allegations that the BJP was offering money to MPs to switch sides, Bawankule asserted that his party has no connection with this matter.

"I think such allegations should not be made against MPs and MLAs. It is not right to allege that an MP or MLA changes his or her stand for money. It should be probed why any MLA or MP leaves. BJP has no connection with this," Maharashtra Minister told reporters in Nagpur.

Raut on Tuesday alleged that the party MPs in Maharashtra are being offered up to Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

"Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered Rs 15 crore each tonight to switch sides," Raut said in a post on X.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

UBT MP Arvind Sawant has dismissed the "Operation Tiger" narrative, reaffirming his party's commitment to the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sawant maintained that all the MPs were present in the meeting chaired by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on June 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)