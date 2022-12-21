Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday replied to remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, saying, "It is true that the contribution of the Congress party was the biggest towards the independence of the country. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was with the Congress. Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, all the names one associates with our freedom movement, were leaders of the Congress."

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Kharge had said his party's leaders sacrificed their lives for the country, questioning if leaders from the saffron party made similar contributions.

"Did any of your dogs die for the country? Did any (saffron) family member make any sacrifice? No!" Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha, in a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP on the India-China border row.

Commenting on Kharge's statement, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh were revolutionaries and were not associated with any party. They used to contribute to the revolution in a different way."

Showing his support for the Congress, Raut said, "So many of our natioal heroes were hanged or jailed. We may have differences with the Congress but the freedom movement happened under the leadership of the Congress."

"This is history, no one can change it," the MP said.

"How will you change the history of Lokmanya Tilak? Indira Gandhi was also jailed," he added.

Attacking the BJP, the Shiv Sena MP said, "You can build a new Parliament, you can rename Rajpath, you can change text books but you cannot change history." (ANI)

