India News | Shiv Sena UBT MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai Meet Sanjay Raut Amid 'Op Tiger' Buzz

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Amid speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT), Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai met party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

Anil Desai was seen arriving at Raut's residence as political circles remained abuzz over reports of differences within the party and possible realignments in Maharashtra politics; however, he refused to comment on the speculation.

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Senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant also joined the meeting.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s six Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11 am on Wednesday.

A meeting of all the Lok Sabha members of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be held on June 18 at 11 00 am at the Parliamentary Party Office in the national capital.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje also arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. Waje dismissed reports of any rift in the party. Waje reaffirmed his support for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I am with Uddhav ji and will remain with him. I have no contacts with anyone else. I have not received any call, and no contact has been established with me by Shinde ji. I am not upset, and I am with them (Shiv Sena-UBT)," Waje told ANI.

Clarifying the purpose of his visit to the national capital, the Nashik MP said, "I have come here for a committee meeting."

Amid speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP from Nashik Rajabhau Waje said that only a few leaders were physically present at the emergency meeting convened by party chief Uddhav Thackeray two days ago, while others joined virtually.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Delhi, Waje said, "Nothing much happened. Four people were physically present in that meeting, and five people spoke to Uddhav ji through video conferencing."When asked about reports of some MPs breaking away from the party and whether they had the required numbers, Waje refrained from commenting, saying he was not aware of the latest developments."I don't know yet. You are talking to me while I'm still on the train. I haven't even got down. What would I know? There is no network in the train," Rajabhau Waje told ANI.

His remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a section of the party's MPs may break away. However, no official announcement regarding any split has been made. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)