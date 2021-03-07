By Anil Sanadi

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday announced that his party will contest at least 20-25 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly election next year.

"The party will contest in all the Assembly constituencies where it has its presence," Raut said while speaking to ANI in Panaji today and added that there is largescale unrest against the BJP-led government in Goa but the opposition parties have failed to encash on these sentiments.

"There is unrest against the government in Goa but at the same time the opposition parties are not doing their work properly," Raut mentioned.

He also informed that during his visit to the state, he reviewed the preparation of the party to face the election in 2022.

"I have come here to review the preparations of the party to face the next election and how many seats, we would be able to contest," he added.

Raut recalled that his party had contested the last election in alliance with like-minded parties and contested only on three seats.

"Some political parties which question the strength of Shiv Sena in the state, should show their own prowess by contesting without having any alliance during the next election," he said.

The Shiv Sena earlier announced that it has decided not to contest the West Bengal Assembly polls and wished a 'roaring' success to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The decision was taken after a discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut, who on January 17 had said Shiv Sena will contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections, however on March 4 he said that the party will stand in solidarity with the West Bengal Chief Minister. (ANI)

