Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Nagpada Police on Friday granted bail to three MNS workers, who were arrested after a video went viral on social media, in which an elderly woman was assaulted.

All three arrested accused Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, and Sandeep Lad were granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 from Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Journalist P Sainath Returns Cash Award Given by Rape Accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The three MNS workers were arrested on Thursday and police had registered a case under sections 323,337,506 504,509 of IPC criminal section 7.

Prakash Devi, the victim told media, "They slapped me and hit me. Yes, I did (on being asked if she has gotten a case filed). Police are probing. They wanted to install banner outside my shop, I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... no woman should go through this."

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Penalty on Youth for Raping Girl To Settle the Matter in Jamui.

Earlier on Thursday, in a shocking incident, a man was seen pushing and hitting a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent.

"A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada police station," said Mumbai Police.Both man and the woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other while the locals and passers-by watched the tussle.

The man could be seen slapping and pushing the woman multiple times who seems to be crying and hustling every time she is pushed.

"Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video.Later on, another man comes to the spot and is seen shooing her away while the woman seemed to be crying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)