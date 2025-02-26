Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): A 'Shivling' was allegedly stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple near Harshad Beach in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka on the eve of Mahashivratri, prompting a large-scale search operation, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey stated that teams have been deployed to locate the missing 'Shivling', with scuba divers and swimmers brought in to assist, as authorities suspect it may have been hidden in the sea.

"Priest of Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple informed police that someone had stolen a 'Shivling' from the temple. Teams have been formed, and an investigation is going on. There is a possibility that someone might have hidden the Shivling in the sea, and hence we have called expert scuba divers and swimmers," Pandey said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

