Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and apprised him of the current COVID situation in the state.

"Today I talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone. I apprised him of the current status of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and informed him about the continuously decreasing positivity rate and the rapidly increasing recovery rate. I also shared with him the innovative efforts made by the state government," tweeted the CM in Hindi.

"I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the progress of Kill Corona campaign, Janta Curfew, corona volunteers, isolation centres, COVID-19 care centres in the state, temporary COVID hospitals, public awareness campaign and 'Yog se nirog' campaign," stated Chouhan.

He also discussed in detail the availability of Ramdesivir injections and oxygen and its supply with the Prime Minister and the new oxygen plants being built in the state. He updated PM Modi about the ongoing vaccination in the state.

"I discussed in detail the supply of Remedesivir injection, availability and supply of oxygen and new oxygen plants being built in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also discussed the progress of the ongoing vaccination drive in the state with the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and assured me of all possible help from the Union Government. I thank him with the best of regards," the chief minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Chouhan conducted an inspection of the under-construction 300-bedded COVID Care Center in Budni in Sehore.

Madhya Pradesh reported 11,598 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths on Saturday. With these, the case tally reached 6,60,712. As many as 4,445 patients recovered from the disease in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 5,51,892. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 1,02,486.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Madhya Pradesh to 6,334. (ANI)

