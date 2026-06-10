India News | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Offers Prayers as PM Modi Becomes Longest-serving Elected PM, Hails 12 Years of Development

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying his twelve-year tenure has been marked by unprecedented development and welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of millions across the country.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Delhi," We visited the temple and prayed for his good health, longevity and continued leadership so that he can keep working tirelessly for the nation," Chouhan said. Prime Minister Modi's achievement of becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in India's history reflects his unwavering dedication to public service and national development.

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"PM Narendra Modi holds the record for the longest continuous tenure as Prime Minister; his term is ongoing, and these twelve years have been remarkable in terms of development. In these twelve years, he has not rested for even a single moment," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister credited Modi for driving large-scale infrastructure development across the country, stating that the transformation witnessed during the past twelve years was beyond what many could have imagined.

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"The infrastructure development witnessed over these twelve years was beyond imagination," he said, highlighting the government's efforts to modernise roads, railways, airports and other key sectors.

Chouhan also underlined the Prime Minister's focus on welfare-oriented governance, saying numerous schemes had been formulated and implemented for the benefit of various sections of society.

"He has formulated and implemented numerous schemes for the welfare of the common man--focusing on women's empowerment, the youth, farmers, and the poor," the minister said.

According to Chouhan, the government's initiatives have helped improve living standards and create new opportunities for millions of citizens while strengthening India's position on the global stage.

Calling Modi a "superhuman," the Union Minister said no one could have imagined the scale of transformation witnessed across the country over the past decade. "The infrastructure development witnessed over these twelve years was beyond imagination," he said.

Chouhan said serving the people of the country is akin to worship for the Prime Minister. He described Modi as a leader blessed with a creative mindset and farsighted vision, capable of translating ideas into action for the betterment of the nation.

"He is a man of ideas and knows how to implement them effectively for the welfare of the country," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister also praised Modi's approach to national security, saying the Prime Minister is compassionate towards citizens but remains firm against anti-national elements. He credited the government with taking decisive action against terrorism and significantly curbing Naxalism.

Referring to India's role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chouhan said Modi's belief in the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) was reflected in the country's efforts to supply vaccines to more than 100 nations.

Chouhan concluded by describing Modi's leadership as a blessing for the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)