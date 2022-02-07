Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday planted a sapling in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Bhopal.

The queen of melody breathed her last at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

"Lata Mangeshkar's passing away is a personal loss for all and the void can never be filled. Without Lata Ji, the music will ever remain incomplete. Lata didi will always be with us through her music," said the Chief Minister.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and an occasional music composer, and she was popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

