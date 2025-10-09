New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday informed that he had switched to the new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for communication.

In a post on social media X, the Minister requested that everyone use his new email address, shivrajsinghchouhan@zohomail.in, for communication.

https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1976124660669386900

"Dear Sisters-Brothers, Nephews-Nieces! Through continuous communication with you, I gain new strength. Your affectionate messages and suggestions have been reaching me. To further strengthen and simplify this chain of communication, I have now started using Zoho Mail. My new email address is shivrajsinghchouhan@zohomail.in," Chouhan posted.

"I request all of you to use this address for future correspondence or communication. Thank you for your cooperation!" the post read.

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features.

Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also transitioned to Zoho Mail for correspondence.

In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

