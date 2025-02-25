Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh has become favourable for investors as the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 has emerged as a success. He urged the investors to invest in agriculture field.

He said that investments were happening at a rapid pace in the state.

"Today, I participated in the session on horticulture. Madhya Pradesh has become a favourite place for investors, and today, investments are taking place at a very fast pace in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told ANI.

Lauding Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the summit's success, the Union Minister urged investors to invest in the field of agriculture.

"I congratulate the Chief Minister and the entire team on the success of the Investor Summit and urge investors to come to Madhya Pradesh and invest, especially in the field of agriculture," Chouhan said.

This development comes after Yadav said that the government is getting an even better response than they had imagined after the Global Investor Summit 2025.

Yadav stated that it is the right time for Madhya Pradesh to take what has the nature given to the state. He added that for the betterment of the people, poor, farmers, youth and women, the only way was to have a global investors summit.

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "We are getting a better response than we had imagined. This is the right time to take forward what nature has given to Madhya Pradesh. For the betterment of the state, for the betterment of the poor, farmers, youth and women, the only way was to have a Global Investor Summit. By capitalising on these opportunities on the strength of its systems, Madhya Pradesh is becoming strong."

While addressing the summit, he said the state government has decided to double the state economy in the next five years.

Earlier, Foreign investors and delegates expressed high optimism about the growing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Morocco's Ambassador Mohamed Maliki highlighted Madhya Pradesh's agricultural significance, calling it a "success story" in terms of investments and the intention to invest. Maliki mentioned the state's strong agricultural base and food security prospects, signalling future cooperation with Morocco in these sectors. (ANI)

