Nuh (HR), Mar 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the SHO of City Police Station in Nuh for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman several times over the last one month.

The woman alleged that SHO Bijender Rathee raped her several times in his home and even at the police station. The matter was booked at Women Police Station, Nuh.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Namesake in Election Commission List of Disqualified Persons for Non-Reporting of Poll Expenses.

Rathee has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, she had gone to the City Police Station about a month and a half ago to report a matter of fraud.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Win 110-120 Seats, Congress To Get 70-80 Seats, Says Opinion Poll.

She said Rathee, who took the complaint, started calling her on her mobile afterwards and called her to the station several times on the pretext of recording her statement. He also visited her house many times on similar excuses, she said, according to police.

"The SHO started molesting me on different pretexts first, and later raped me several times not only at his residence in police lines but also in police station. When I resisted he threatened to kill me," the woman said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against SHO Inspector Bijender Rathee under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women Police Station, Nuh, on Wednesday.

The victim was produced in a city court for her statement and also medically examined.

"After getting sufficient evidence, we have arrested the accused inspector on Thursday and are questioning him. We have suspended the accused inspector and the further probe is underway," said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)