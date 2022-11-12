Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a police station house officer in Ferozepur district in a bribery case, an official said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was lodged by Gagandeep Singh of Kasu Beg village in Ferozepur district against Rupinderpal Singh, the SHO of Kulgarhi police station.

Also Read | Sex Offender Rapes, Burns Alive Professional Poker Player Susie Zhao in Michigan; Sentenced Life Imprisonment.

During investigation, it was found that a case had been registered against Gagandeep Singh and his son, Nishan Singh, at Kulgarhi police station.

This case was being investigated by the SHO. He demanded a bribe from the complainant to help the duo in this case.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Nepal; Tremors in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.

The complainant further alleged that the SHO demanded Rs 80,000 twice and has already received Rs 70,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)