India News | 'Shocked and Saddened': Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Untimely Demise

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday.

The actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans and loved ones," a tweet by the CMO Maharashtra read.

Fadnavis, likewise, expressed disbelief over the untimely demise of the talented actor.

"Extremely shocked, pained and sad to hear about the demise of renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My heartfelt tributes and deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers! Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Thackeray's counterparts from Punjab and West Bengal, Captain Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, respectively also took to the micro-blogging site to offer tributes to the late actor.

"Sad to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," Singh said.

Extending condolences to Rajput's family and friends, Banerjee wrote, "Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone who admired his work."

Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma had confirmed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

